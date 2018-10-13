Due October 9, the project is billed as the first and only official illustrated book to be produced in collaboration with the members of the band. The book is among the products surfacing as part of Led Zeppelin's 50th anniversary celebrations, which began last month with the release of the remastered soundtrack to the concert film "The Song Remains The Same."

Late last month, the iconic hard rock band issued three new digital-only packages, including a 30-track career-spanning compilation, "Led Zeppelin x Led Zeppelin"; the 10-song set, "An Introduction To Led Zeppelin", and the digital version of the group's first ever Record Store Day release. Read more - here.