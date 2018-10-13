Pink Floyd Stream Rare 1983 Video

"The Final Cut" has the distinction of being the only Pink Floyd album not to include keyboardist and founding member Richard Wright, after he was pushed out of the lineup during sessions for "The Wall"; Wright eventually returned for the recording of 1987's "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason" after Roger Waters left in 1985.

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason and his current band, Saucerful Of Secrets, have just completed a UK and European tour and announced plans to return to his homeland next spring. Watch the video - here.