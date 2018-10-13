News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Unreleased Tom Petty 1985 Track Streaming Online (Week in Review)

Tom Petty

Unreleased Tom Petty 1985 Track Streaming Online was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers are streaming a previously-unreleased alternate version of the 1985 track, "The Best Of Everything", as a preview to a newly-announced hits collection of the same name.

Recorded during sessions for the band's sixth album, "Southern Accents", the alternate take restores a lost verse from the one that surfaced on the original project - you can hear both versions below.

Due November 16, "The Best Of Everything" is billed as "the first career-spanning collection" of all of Petty and the band's hits, plus those from his solo work and Mudcrutch.

The 38-track set presents the previously-unissued song, "For Real", and a brand new essay on the rocker by Cameron Crowe. "The Best Of Everything" will be available in multiple versions, including 2CD and 4LP packages and a limited 4LP colored vinyl edition. Stream the song and read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Tom Petty News

