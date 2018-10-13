Unreleased Tom Petty 1985 Track Streaming Online

Recorded during sessions for the band's sixth album, "Southern Accents", the alternate take restores a lost verse from the one that surfaced on the original project - you can hear both versions below.

Due November 16, "The Best Of Everything" is billed as "the first career-spanning collection" of all of Petty and the band's hits, plus those from his solo work and Mudcrutch.

The 38-track set presents the previously-unissued song, "For Real", and a brand new essay on the rocker by Cameron Crowe. "The Best Of Everything" will be available in multiple versions, including 2CD and 4LP packages and a limited 4LP colored vinyl edition. Stream the song and read more - here.