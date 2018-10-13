News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Video Of Nirvana Cal Jam Reunion Goes Online (Week in Review)

.
Nirvana

Video Of Nirvana Cal Jam Reunion Goes Online was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear reunited for a six-song mini-set to close out the Foo Fighters' Cal Jam 18 festival at Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino, CA on October 6th and video of the performance has been shared online.

The trio was joined by Deer Tick vocalist John McAuley for three songs - "Serve The Servants", "Scentless Apprentice" and "In Bloom" - before Joan Jett stepped in to front the lineup for "Breed", "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and "All Apologies", with the latter featuring Novoselic on accordion and Brody Dalle on bass.

Novoselic's latest band, Giants In The Trees, played a set earlier in the day at the second annual event, curated by Grohl and the Foo Fighters. Both Jett and McAuley previously performed as part of a Nirvana reunion club show that took place following the band's 2014 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Grohl says he is considering releasing material from the invite-only private event at Saint Vitus, a tiny bar and music venue in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn.

"It was cathartic and everybody involved, I think, understood that they were part of something like a dream," explained the rocker. "I remember playing and looking and seeing Carrie Brownstein in the front row in the pit singing along to every song and, you know, getting to play drums behind Joan Jett or, god, playing 'School' or 'Pennyroyal Tea' with J Mascis.

"It really was amazing. It was something else. Someday, I'm sure everybody'll see it." Watch video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Nirvana News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Video Of Nirvana Cal Jam Reunion Goes Online

Nirvana Members Reunite At Foo Fighters Show

Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show

New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti

Nirvana Classic Fuels 'Westworld' Season 2 Trailer

Frances Bean Cobain Remembers Her Father Nirvana's Kurt Cobain

Nirvana Classic Given Unusual Makeover For Super Bowl Commercial

Dave Grohl Shares Nirvana Stories In New Seattle Tourism Video

Early Nirvana Demos Streaming Online

Surviving Nirvana Members Reunite During Foo Fighters Concert 2017 In Review

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour Following Surgery- Lindsey Buckingham Sues Fleetwood Mac Over Firing- Ace Frehley Hires Gene Simmons Band Members For Tour- more

Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Reason For Fleetwood Mac Split- Greta Van Fleet Announce World Tour- Megadeth Reveal All-Star MegaCruise Lineup- Jack White- more

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Nominations- Led Zeppelin Release Trailer For 50th Anniversary Release- Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces US Solo Tour- more

Journey Legend Steve Perry Streaming New Album Online- Liam Gallagher Questioned By Police Over Domestic Assault Suspicion- Ozzy Osbourne Postpones More Shows To Recover- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour Following Surgery

Lindsey Buckingham Sues Fleetwood Mac Over Firing

Ace Frehley Hires Gene Simmons Band Members For Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Lose Court Battle To Block 1977 Plane Crash Biopic

Machine Head's Robb Flynn Addresses Lineup Drama At Tour Kick Off

Steely Dan Shares Details For Walter Becker Street Naming Ceremony

Amon Amarth Release Live Twilight Of The Thunder God Video

Singled Out: Outer Heaven's Bloodspire

Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Reason For Fleetwood Mac Split

Greta Van Fleet Announce World Tour

Megadeth Reveal All-Star MegaCruise Lineup

Jack White Adds Dates To North American Tour

Fan-Sourced Tom Petty Video For 'You And Me' Released

New Book Examines Iron Maiden Album By Album

Whitesnake Release Promo Video For 'Unzipped'

Singled Out: Minority 905's Soundtrack

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.