News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Chris Cornell Statute Unveiled In Seattle (Week in Review)

.
Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell Statute Unveiled In Seattle was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) A life-size bronze statue of late Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell was unveiled outside the Museum Of Pop Culture in Seattle, WA on October 7th and video of the ceremony has been shared online.

The tribute - sculpted by artist Nick Marras - showcases the grunge pioneer in one of his iconic poses with his signature boots, dog tag, layers and long locks.

"It's a reflection of his light, a light that shone through his music and touched millions," said the rocker's widow, Vicky Cornell, during the ceremony, reports Rolling Stone. "A light that he used to illuminate our lives, and a light that will continue to inspire those in the future. This statue represents that light - a beautiful, powerful, incomparable presence in a hometown worthy of someone as special as Chris."

The event featured a number of speeches before the statue was unveiled by their children Lily, Toni and Christopher, with Soundgarden members Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd in attendance

The three bandmates told Rolling Stone that it was "a lot to take in" seeing Soundgarden fans turn out nearly a year and a half after Cornell was found dead in a Detroit hotel room on May 18, 2017, hours after a concert.

"We're just still taking our time and giving ourselves space to process everything," explained Cameron. "We would certainly love to try to continue to do something, figure out something to do together."

"On a personal level," added Shepherd, "We haven't even gotten a chance to hang out, just us three, yet. ... We're going through natural healing, then thinking about the natural next step."

Cameron and Thayil reunited in June for Denmark's Northside Festival as part of a supergroup called MC50, joining the likes of original MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer, Zen Guerrilla's Marcus Durant, Fugazi's Brendan Canty and King's X's Dug Pinnick to pay tribute to the Detroit-based rock group. Watch video of the ceremony - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Chris Cornell News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Chris Cornell Statute Unveiled In Seattle

Chris Cornell Previously Unreleased Song Streaming Online

Chris Cornell Seattle Tribute Statue Ceremony Pushed Back

Pearl Jam Play Tribute To Chris Cornell During Seattle Show

Chris Cornell To Be Honored With Hometown Statue

Heart's Ann Wilson Streams Chris Cornell Tribute Song

Chris Cornell's Daughter Officially Releases Duet To Benefit Charity

Chris Cornell's Daughter Shares Duet Of Prince Cover For Father's Day tribute

Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour Following Surgery- Lindsey Buckingham Sues Fleetwood Mac Over Firing- Ace Frehley Hires Gene Simmons Band Members For Tour- more

Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Reason For Fleetwood Mac Split- Greta Van Fleet Announce World Tour- Megadeth Reveal All-Star MegaCruise Lineup- Jack White- more

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Nominations- Led Zeppelin Release Trailer For 50th Anniversary Release- Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces US Solo Tour- more

Journey Legend Steve Perry Streaming New Album Online- Liam Gallagher Questioned By Police Over Domestic Assault Suspicion- Ozzy Osbourne Postpones More Shows To Recover- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour Following Surgery

Lindsey Buckingham Sues Fleetwood Mac Over Firing

Ace Frehley Hires Gene Simmons Band Members For Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Lose Court Battle To Block 1977 Plane Crash Biopic

Machine Head's Robb Flynn Addresses Lineup Drama At Tour Kick Off

Steely Dan Shares Details For Walter Becker Street Naming Ceremony

Amon Amarth Release Live Twilight Of The Thunder God Video

Singled Out: Outer Heaven's Bloodspire

Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Reason For Fleetwood Mac Split

Greta Van Fleet Announce World Tour

Megadeth Reveal All-Star MegaCruise Lineup

Jack White Adds Dates To North American Tour

Fan-Sourced Tom Petty Video For 'You And Me' Released

New Book Examines Iron Maiden Album By Album

Whitesnake Release Promo Video For 'Unzipped'

Singled Out: Minority 905's Soundtrack

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.