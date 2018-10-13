Donnie Vie Reveals New Single 'I Could Save The World' (Week in Review)

. Donnie Vie Reveals New Single 'I Could Save The World' was a top story on Tuesday: Original Enuff Z'nuff frontman and chief songwriter Donnie Vie is streaming his brand new solo single "I Could Save The World", a track from his forthcoming album "Beautiful Things". The crowdfunded album is set to be released in November via Pledge Music and the album artwork features photos of the fans who took part in the campaign. Donnie had this to say: "With the help of you, my brothers and sisters, contributions will be applied directly to the source of what it takes to create and produce a great quality record, while at the same time, all of us being hands on and connected throughout the process as its being made. For your contributions, there's a list of things I can offer in return besides a personal guarantee of 100% satisfaction of the results." The album features a number of musicians including Donnie's former Enuff Z'nuff bandmate John Monaco, along with Paul Gilbert, Roger Joseph Manning, Jr., Matt Walker, Ed Breckenfeld, Jonny Polonsky, Casey McDonough, Phil Angotti, Jay O'Rourke, Alton Smith, and Mike LaPond. Check out the new song - here. More Donnie Vie News Share this article

