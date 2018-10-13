Journey Legend Steve Perry Streaming New Album Online

"When I left years ago, I was pretty toasty, pretty done," says Perry. "Music and me were having problems together. It was just something I wasn't going to do if my heart wasn't in it...so I walked.

"I honestly had no intentions of coming back to music," he continues. "Music showed up again. It just came back to me. My love for it started to come back. So once I started that process I got a little uncomfortable thinking 'oh boy, I'm waking up some demons'...but I made peace with almost all of them; there was no other way to make the record, really."

Perry recorded "Traces" at his home studio - with only strings done at Capitol Records - alongside co-producer Thom Flowers. Listen to the album - here.