Lindsey Buckingham Rocks Fleetwood Mac Classics At Festival

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Buckingham's four-song set on the first day of the free three-day concert in Golden Gate Park was taped for "Live From Here", the radio show formerly known as "Prairie Home Companion."

The appearance saw the guitarist deliver solo versions of "Shut Us Down," from his 2006 album, "Under The Skin", and his 1981 single, "Trouble", as well as his 1987 US Top 10 hit, "Big Love", from Fleetwood Mac's "Tango In The Night."

Buckingham is promoting the newly-released package, "Solo Anthology - The Best of Lindsey Buckingham." Watch video from the festival performance - here.