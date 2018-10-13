News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ozzy Osbourne Postpones More Shows To Recover (Week in Review)

.
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne Postpones More Shows To Recover was a top story on Tuesday: Ozzy Osbourne's camp announced that the metal legend has been forced to postpone two additional shows this week for his No More Tour 2 retirement trek, as he recovers from surgery.

According to the announcement, Ozzy made the decision after further consultations with his doctors at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, who have advised that he take a few extra days to recover.

Tonight's show, October 9th at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista has been rescheduled to October 18th and the Thursday, October 11th concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles will now take place on October 15th.

It was also revealed that the Mountain View, CA show at Shoreline Amphitheatre, which was previously rescheduled for Tuesday, October 16, has been moved to Saturday, October 20.

Ozzy's North American No More Tours 2 leg is expected to resume in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 13th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Stone Sour will perform at the Las Vegas show, with support for the three rescheduled shows TBA.

Tickets for the original shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refunds are also available at point of purchase. - here.

More Ozzy Osbourne News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour Following Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne Postpones More Shows To Recover

Ozzy Osbourne Hospitalized and Has Surgery

Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle

Ozzy Looking Forward To Life After No More Tours

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His Biggest Career Surprise

No More Tours Doesn't Mean No More Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Announce Tour

Why Ozzy Osbourne Launched Battle Against Concert Giant

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour Following Surgery- Lindsey Buckingham Sues Fleetwood Mac Over Firing- Ace Frehley Hires Gene Simmons Band Members For Tour- more

Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Reason For Fleetwood Mac Split- Greta Van Fleet Announce World Tour- Megadeth Reveal All-Star MegaCruise Lineup- Jack White- more

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Nominations- Led Zeppelin Release Trailer For 50th Anniversary Release- Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces US Solo Tour- more

Journey Legend Steve Perry Streaming New Album Online- Liam Gallagher Questioned By Police Over Domestic Assault Suspicion- Ozzy Osbourne Postpones More Shows To Recover- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour Following Surgery

Lindsey Buckingham Sues Fleetwood Mac Over Firing

Ace Frehley Hires Gene Simmons Band Members For Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Lose Court Battle To Block 1977 Plane Crash Biopic

Machine Head's Robb Flynn Addresses Lineup Drama At Tour Kick Off

Steely Dan Shares Details For Walter Becker Street Naming Ceremony

Amon Amarth Release Live Twilight Of The Thunder God Video

Singled Out: Outer Heaven's Bloodspire

Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Reason For Fleetwood Mac Split

Greta Van Fleet Announce World Tour

Megadeth Reveal All-Star MegaCruise Lineup

Jack White Adds Dates To North American Tour

Fan-Sourced Tom Petty Video For 'You And Me' Released

New Book Examines Iron Maiden Album By Album

Whitesnake Release Promo Video For 'Unzipped'

Singled Out: Minority 905's Soundtrack

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.