Singled Out: Eric McFadden's If I Die Today (Week in Review)

.
Eric McFadden

Singled Out: Eric McFadden's If I Die Today was a top story on Tuesday: Acclaimed guitarist Eric McFadden recently released his new album "Pain By Numbers" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "If I Die Today". Here is the story:

I'm Eric McFadden, and I've got a new album out on Whiskey Bayou records, produced by Tab Benoit. The song "If I Die Today" was going to be the title track of the album up until about ten minutes before going to press when the album title became, "Pain By Numbers".

I was trying to keep this song to one chord, but a couple more ended up due to my neighbor, Greg's, suggestion.

A fast tempo John Lee Hooker meets gospel-punk inspired feel. This one was written pretty fast, in a quick burst of inspiration.

Hell of rhythm section with Doug Wimbish and Terence Higgins. Tab Benoit added some more guitar to it for me, which gave it what it needed. Tab and I both play my James Trussart dobro through my Supro Black Magick amp on this one.

It's alright if I die today. Perhaps I can no longer bare to witness the tragedy's and injustices of life...the suffering and inhumanity.

Maybe I feel I've done too much damage...I fear I may continue to cause pain and suffering to others in my life,

Or perhaps I've lived such a full life and have witnessed so much beauty, received so much love that I'm good to go. .

Maybe I just want to see what's on the other side...maybe I'm just tired.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!

More Eric McFadden News

Share this article

