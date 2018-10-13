Tom Petty Box Set Makes Top 10 Chart Debut

Petty's first posthumous release following his October 2017 death delivers the rocker his 13th US top 10 effort. The 60-song "An American Treasure" box set features dozens of previously unreleased recordings, alternate versions of classic songs, rarities, historic live performances and deep tracks by the Florida singer.

Available in multiple formats, the set is also offered as a 4CD Deluxe Edition; a 4CD Super Deluxe Limited Edition; a 6LP set (available November 23); and, a 2CD Standard Edition delivering 26 career-spanning tracks. Read more - here.