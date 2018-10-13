2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees Announced

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

Ballots will be sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist's musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.

The 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees will be announced in December; the ceremony will take place at the Barclays Center in New York on March 29, 2019 and recorded for later broadcast by HBO, while SiriusXM will also carry a radio broadcast of the ceremony in March. - here.