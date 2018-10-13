News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees Announced (Week in Review)

.
Stevie Nicks

2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees Announced was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks and Rage Against The Machine are among the nominees for induction into the 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. The Cleveland-based institution revealed the full list of 15 artists on Tuesday, which also includes Devo, Janet Jackson and Radiohead, among others.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

Ballots will be sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist's musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.

The 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees will be announced in December; the ceremony will take place at the Barclays Center in New York on March 29, 2019 and recorded for later broadcast by HBO, while SiriusXM will also carry a radio broadcast of the ceremony in March. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Stevie Nicks News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees Announced

Stevie Nicks TV Block This Weekend For Her Birthday

Chris Cornell, Stevie Nicks Nominated For Academy Awards

Lana Del Rey Shares Her Stevie Nicks Experience 2017 In Review

Lana Del Rey Shares Her Stevie Nicks Experience

Stevie Nicks Collaboration Highlights Lana Del Rey's 'Lust for Life'

Stevie Nicks Grants Harry Styles Wish On Fallon

Sheryl Crow Collaborating With Keith Richards, Stevie Nicks, Don Henley

Stevie Nicks And Tom Petty Duet Classic Hit In London

Lana Del Rey Explains 'Lust For Life' Title To Stevie Nicks

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour Following Surgery- Lindsey Buckingham Sues Fleetwood Mac Over Firing- Ace Frehley Hires Gene Simmons Band Members For Tour- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Reason For Fleetwood Mac Split- Greta Van Fleet Announce World Tour- Megadeth Reveal All-Star MegaCruise Lineup- Jack White- more

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Nominations- Led Zeppelin Release Trailer For 50th Anniversary Release- Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces US Solo Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour Following Surgery

Lindsey Buckingham Sues Fleetwood Mac Over Firing

Ace Frehley Hires Gene Simmons Band Members For Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Lose Court Battle To Block 1977 Plane Crash Biopic

Machine Head's Robb Flynn Addresses Lineup Drama At Tour Kick Off

Steely Dan Shares Details For Walter Becker Street Naming Ceremony

Amon Amarth Release Live Twilight Of The Thunder God Video

Singled Out: Outer Heaven's Bloodspire

Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Reason For Fleetwood Mac Split

Greta Van Fleet Announce World Tour

Megadeth Reveal All-Star MegaCruise Lineup

Jack White Adds Dates To North American Tour

Fan-Sourced Tom Petty Video For 'You And Me' Released

New Book Examines Iron Maiden Album By Album

Whitesnake Release Promo Video For 'Unzipped'

Singled Out: Minority 905's Soundtrack

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.