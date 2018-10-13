News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Clutch Reveal Holiday Concert Series Details (Week in Review)

Clutch

Clutch Reveal Holiday Concert Series Details was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Clutch have announced dates for their annual "holiday" concert series in late December as part of a world tour in support of "Book Of Bad Decisions."

The five nights-in-a-row run (see dates below) will open in Baltimore, MB on December 27, with stops in New Jersey, Maine and New York state before a New Year's Eve gig in Cleveland, OH.

"We are very excited to have our friends Lionize, The Mike Dillon Band and The Messthetics be a part of this year's Clutch Holiday Run," says drummer Jean-Paul Gaster. "Each band brings something special to the bill and with so many great players in one place there's bound to be some surprises. Come out early and celebrate with us!" See the dates - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

