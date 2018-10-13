News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Nominations (Week in Review)

Def Leppard

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Nominations was a top story on Wednesday: Def Leppard's snubbing by the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame has officially come to an end as the organization announced that the multi-platinum rockers have finally been nominated for induction next year.

Artists are eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their first recording. Def Leppard released their self-titled EP in January of 1979. This is the first year that the band has been nominated.

Frontman Joe Elliott had this to say about the long overdue nomination, "We're honored and humbled to be nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This is the highest peak a rock band can summit.

"For us to recognized by the prestigious panel and rock fans, who also have a vote, is sensational. Def Leppard being considered amongst such a worthy class of 2019 nominees gives us an indescribable feeling of pride…mutually shared between myself and my bandmates. We hope to see everyone at the ceremony!"

Fan voting was opened on Tuesday and runs through December 9th with the official word on who will be inducted on March 29th, 2019 expected to be announced soon after.

A possible Rock Hall induction isn't all that the band has in store for 2019, they are currently making plans for new music and more touring to following their epic coheadlining tour with Journey this summer which sold a 1,000,000 tickets. - here.

