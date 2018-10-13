News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Release Classic 'Blackened' Live Video (Week in Review)

.
Metallica

Metallica Release Classic 'Blackened' Live Video was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Metallica are streaming a 1999 live performance of their classic track, "Blackened", as the latest installment in their vintage video series of songs from their 1988 album, "…And Justice For All", ahead of the release of its expanded 30th anniversary reissue on November 2.

Footage of the record's opening track was filmed live at the Pontiac Silverdome in Detroit, MI on December 31, 1999. Metallica's fourth album - their first with bassist Jason Newsted - reached No. 6 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 8 million copies in the country.

The remastered "…And Justice For All" reissue will be available in multiple configurations, including a Standard Double 180 gram LP, Standard CD, 3 CD Expanded Edition, cassette, Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set and digitally as a Standard album (available to stream and download), an Expanded Edition (available for download only), and a Digital Deluxe Box Set (available for streaming and download). Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

