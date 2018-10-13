Fan-Sourced Tom Petty Video For 'You And Me' Released

The late rocker's crew recently asked fans to submit images and clips in an effort to make "a very special music video in honor of Tom Petty and his profound 40-year relationship with his fans" - which can be seen here.

The new video is the second clip produced for the streamlined 2007 version of the song, which originally appeared on Petty's 2002 release, "The Last DJ."

"We were so overwhelmed by the incredible footage provided by the fans," says Petty's team, "we made another video." The 60-song "An American Treasure" box set features dozens of previously unreleased recordings, alternate versions of classic songs, rarities, historic live performances and deep tracks by the Florida singer. Watch the video - here.