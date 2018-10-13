News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Fan-Sourced Tom Petty Video For 'You And Me' Released (Week in Review)

.
Tom Petty

Fan-Sourced Tom Petty Video For 'You And Me' Released was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Tom Petty's social media team are streaming a new fan-sourced video for the unreleased "Clubhouse Version" of the track, "You And Me", from the new box set, "An American Treasure."

The late rocker's crew recently asked fans to submit images and clips in an effort to make "a very special music video in honor of Tom Petty and his profound 40-year relationship with his fans" - which can be seen here.

The new video is the second clip produced for the streamlined 2007 version of the song, which originally appeared on Petty's 2002 release, "The Last DJ."

"We were so overwhelmed by the incredible footage provided by the fans," says Petty's team, "we made another video." The 60-song "An American Treasure" box set features dozens of previously unreleased recordings, alternate versions of classic songs, rarities, historic live performances and deep tracks by the Florida singer. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Tom Petty News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Fan-Sourced Tom Petty Video For 'You And Me' Released

Tom Petty Box Set Makes Top 10 Chart Debut

Unreleased Tom Petty 1985 Track Streaming Online

Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff

Tom Petty 'Gainesville' Video Release

Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online

Fan Sourced Tom Petty 'You And Me' Video Released

Tom Petty Camp Calls On Fans To Help With New Video

Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Highlight New Box Set

The Killers Play Tom Petty Tribute At Rock Hall Ceremony

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour Following Surgery- Lindsey Buckingham Sues Fleetwood Mac Over Firing- Ace Frehley Hires Gene Simmons Band Members For Tour- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Reason For Fleetwood Mac Split- Greta Van Fleet Announce World Tour- Megadeth Reveal All-Star MegaCruise Lineup- Jack White- more

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Nominations- Led Zeppelin Release Trailer For 50th Anniversary Release- Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces US Solo Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour Following Surgery

Lindsey Buckingham Sues Fleetwood Mac Over Firing

Ace Frehley Hires Gene Simmons Band Members For Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Lose Court Battle To Block 1977 Plane Crash Biopic

Machine Head's Robb Flynn Addresses Lineup Drama At Tour Kick Off

Steely Dan Shares Details For Walter Becker Street Naming Ceremony

Amon Amarth Release Live Twilight Of The Thunder God Video

Singled Out: Outer Heaven's Bloodspire

Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Reason For Fleetwood Mac Split

Greta Van Fleet Announce World Tour

Megadeth Reveal All-Star MegaCruise Lineup

Jack White Adds Dates To North American Tour

Fan-Sourced Tom Petty Video For 'You And Me' Released

New Book Examines Iron Maiden Album By Album

Whitesnake Release Promo Video For 'Unzipped'

Singled Out: Minority 905's Soundtrack

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.