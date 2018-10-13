Jack White Adds Dates To North American Tour

The rocker will play Brooklyn, NY's Kings Theatre on November 17 and Chicago, IL's Aragon Ballroom on November 19. A limited amount of pre-sale tickets will be available to Third Man Vault members starting Thursday, October 11 at 10am local time, with general public seats going on sale Friday, October 12 at 11am local time via the usual outlets.

The new dates land about a month before the 2018 tour finale in Nashville, TN on November 20. White recently released a new live EP and concert documentary, "Kneeling at the Anthem D.C.", exclusively via Amazon. Read more - here.