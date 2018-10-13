News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Reason For Fleetwood Mac Split (Week in Review)

.
Lindsey Buckingham

Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Reason For Fleetwood Mac Split was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Lindsey Buckingham reveals the behind the scenes drama surrounding Stevie Nicks and his exit from Fleetwood Mac this spring in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

Manager Irving Azoff reportedly contacted Buckingham in late January to advise him that Nicks had given the band an ultimatum: either he leaves or she will.

Saying "Stevie never wants to be on a stage with you again," the guitarist recalls Azoff listing off a series of issues the singer had with Buckingham during a MusiCares benefit show honoring the group a few days earlier - including a disagreement over the group's intro music (the Nicks-written 'Rhiannon') and his alleged reaction during her speech at the charity event.

"It wasn't about it being 'Rhiannon,'?" explains Buckingham. "It just undermined the impact of our entrance. That's me being very specific about the right and wrong way to do something."

As for smirking during Nicks thank you speech, the rocker says "The irony is that we have this standing joke that Stevie, when she talks, goes on a long time. I may or may not have smirked. But I look over and Christine and Mick are doing the waltz behind her as a joke."

After failed attempts to address the issues with both Nicks and drummer and founder Mick Fleetwood, Buckingham spoke with Azoff again and his exit was eventually confirmed.

Following Fleetwood Mac's announcement of Buckingham's departure, Nicks' first public remarks saw the singer claim the guitarist was holding up the group's touring plans for a full year.

"We were supposed to go into rehearsal in June and he wanted to put it off until November [2019]," Nicks explained in April. "That's a long time. I just did 70 shows [on a solo tour]. As soon as I finish one thing, I dive back into another. Why would we stop? We don't want to stop playing music. We don't have anything else to do. This is what we do."

But Buckingham disputes the singer's claim, confirming that during a band meeting in late 2017 - shortly after a series of shows with keyboardist McVie to promote their project, "Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie" - he asked for "three or four months extra" to do solo dates.

There was "stonewalling," says Buckingham. "I left the meeting because there was nothing else to talk about." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Lindsey Buckingham News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Lindsey Buckingham Sues Fleetwood Mac Over Firing

Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Reason For Fleetwood Mac Split

Lindsey Buckingham Rocks Fleetwood Mac Classics At Festival

Lindsey Buckingham Rocks Late Night TV

Lindsey Buckingham Announces Post Fleetwood Mac Tour

Mick Fleetwood Talks Fleetwood Mac Tour Without Lindsey Buckingham

Lindsey Buckingham Reacts To Fleetwood Mac Split

Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split

Fleetwood Mac Fire Lindsey Buckingham

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Rock Late Night TV

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour Following Surgery- Lindsey Buckingham Sues Fleetwood Mac Over Firing- Ace Frehley Hires Gene Simmons Band Members For Tour- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Reason For Fleetwood Mac Split- Greta Van Fleet Announce World Tour- Megadeth Reveal All-Star MegaCruise Lineup- Jack White- more

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Nominations- Led Zeppelin Release Trailer For 50th Anniversary Release- Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces US Solo Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour Following Surgery

Lindsey Buckingham Sues Fleetwood Mac Over Firing

Ace Frehley Hires Gene Simmons Band Members For Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Lose Court Battle To Block 1977 Plane Crash Biopic

Machine Head's Robb Flynn Addresses Lineup Drama At Tour Kick Off

Steely Dan Shares Details For Walter Becker Street Naming Ceremony

Amon Amarth Release Live Twilight Of The Thunder God Video

Singled Out: Outer Heaven's Bloodspire

Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Reason For Fleetwood Mac Split

Greta Van Fleet Announce World Tour

Megadeth Reveal All-Star MegaCruise Lineup

Jack White Adds Dates To North American Tour

Fan-Sourced Tom Petty Video For 'You And Me' Released

New Book Examines Iron Maiden Album By Album

Whitesnake Release Promo Video For 'Unzipped'

Singled Out: Minority 905's Soundtrack

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.