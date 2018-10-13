Megadeth Reveal All-Star MegaCruise Lineup

The inaugural trip will feature performances by a lineup that includes Anthrax, Testament, Corrosion Of Conformity, Armored Saint, DevilDriver, Metal Church, Doro, John 5, Beasto Blanco, Danko Jones and Metalachi: The World's First and Only Heavy Metal Mariachi Band.

"While there are dozens of daily performances by our featured Artists, that's just the beginning of the fan experience," according to the official website. "Quite simply, the Norwegian Jewel will become the home of Artists and Fans, interacting in many different ways throughout the five-night voyage.

"This interactive experience affords you a variety of events and activities that will put you front and center with Metal Icons that have been an integral part of your life. From Artist Photo Experiences to Intimate Morning Coffee Jams, Music Clinics to Fan/Artist Sporting Competitions and more, there's always a way to get up close and personal with your favorite Artists.

"You might happen to bump into one of your faves at one of the Jewel's many watering holes, or possibly share a moment at the Charity Auction...this is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience."