Amon Amarth Release Live Twilight Of The Thunder God Video (Week in Review)

.
Amon Amarth

Amon Amarth Release Live Twilight Of The Thunder God Video was a top story on Friday: Amon Amarth have released a live video for their new track "Twilight Of The Thunder God". The song comes from their forthcoming release "The Pursuit Of Vikings: 25 Years In The Eye Of The Storm", which is set to hit stores on November 16th.

The live audio and video were captured over two separate sets at the 2017 Summer Breeze festival in Dinkelsbühl, Germany, while the live package will also come with a documentary about the band which was produced by Alexander Milas and directed by Phil Wallis.

Milas says: "I think I first became conscious of Amon Amarth around the release of 2002's Versus The World.

"It was a really transitional time for metal, and it seemed there wasn't a credible band on the heavier end of the scale that hadn't in some way responded to or been influenced by the pioneering sounds of the Swedish death metal scene.

"I distinctly remember thinking that there was something unique about these guys - the artwork, the thematic underpinnings, even that curiously timeless logo." Watch the video - here.

More Amon Amarth News

