Amon Amarth Release Live Twilight Of The Thunder God Video

The live audio and video were captured over two separate sets at the 2017 Summer Breeze festival in Dinkelsbühl, Germany, while the live package will also come with a documentary about the band which was produced by Alexander Milas and directed by Phil Wallis.

Milas says: "I think I first became conscious of Amon Amarth around the release of 2002's Versus The World.

"It was a really transitional time for metal, and it seemed there wasn't a credible band on the heavier end of the scale that hadn't in some way responded to or been influenced by the pioneering sounds of the Swedish death metal scene.

"I distinctly remember thinking that there was something unique about these guys - the artwork, the thematic underpinnings, even that curiously timeless logo." Watch the video - here.