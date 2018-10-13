Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour Following Surgery

After additional evaluation from his doctors at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, the rocker will likely require another surgery in the coming days to treat multiple infections in his right hand.

The four cancelled shows were originally scheduled as follows: Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA (October 6), Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, CA (October 9), the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA (October 11) and MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV (October 13).

The three California shows had previously been rescheduled following his initial prognosis from doctors; all dates will be rescheduled for 2019. "I'm so bummed about cancelling these shows," says Ozzy. "The tour had been going great and we were really looking forward to these last few gigs. We're hoping everyone will be patient and we'll look forward to seeing them at the shows next year." Read more - here.