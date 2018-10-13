Singled Out: Outer Heaven's Bloodspire (Week in Review)

. Singled Out: Outer Heaven's Bloodspire was a top story on Friday: Outer Heaven released their debut album "Realms Of Eternal Decay" today and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song "Bloodspire".

Here is the story: This track in particular was one that ended up being a band favorite off of "Realms Of Eternal Decay". Not just for the riffs, but for the way the playing was executed on the recording. We all felt like this track in particular really felt organic and raw. When we were in the studio recording drums, our drummer Paul and guitar player Jon had done a couple takes, were feeling good, but Paul wanted to give the track a try with no click track and no scratch guitar. So he ran through a few takes by himself and absolutely crushed it. Hence, why this track might stick out as a bit more organic in terms of playing style. When it comes to the lyrical content for this track, we find ourselves at a pivotal point in the over-arching storyline. The primordial beings, now having been entirely over taken by the slime mold, have destroyed themselves and their fellow man. Now, they will use the corpses of their fallen brothers to construct a monument to their other-worldly god. Which shall be used to summon the beast to consume yet another planet, stricken with disease and decay. The track title "Bloodspire", refers to this spire-like monument built upon blood, battle, and decay being resurrected. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here! More Outer Heaven News Share this article

