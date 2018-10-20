Rolling Stones Stream Song From Voodoo Lounge Uncut

The song is one of 28 tracks recorded during a Miami, FL show on the band's North American tour in support of their 1994 album, "Voodoo Lounge", which was originally broadcast as a pay-per-view event and first issued as "Voodoo Lounge Live" on VHS video the following year before an edited version was delivered on DVD in 1998.

The 2018 restored, remixed and remastered film contains ten previously unreleased performances from the event (see song list below), which features guest appearances by Sheryl Crow ("Live With Me"), Robert Cray ("Stop Breaking Down Blues") and Bo Diddley ("Who Do You Love?"), as well as the first performance of "Sweet Virginia" since 1973.

The package adds five songs that were captured at Giants Stadium in New Jersey early in the trek that were a part of a VHS video called "Live Voodoo Lounge" that was offered for sale during the tour.

"Voodoo Lounge Uncut" will be available in multiple formats, including Blu-ray/2-CD, DVD/2-CD, limited-edition 3LP red vinyl and digital audio and video. Listen to the song - here.