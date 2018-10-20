The Killers' Dave Keuning Streams New Solo Single (Week in Review)

. The Killers' Dave Keuning Streams New Solo Single was a top story on Monday: The Killers guitarist Dave Keuning is streaming his brand new single "Restless Legs". The track comes from his forthcoming debut solo album "Prismism " which will be released under the name Keuning. He had this to say about the new track, "The lyrics speak for themselves. 'Got restless legs/And a restless heart,' that's just what came pouring out of me. It was all I could think of... No other subjects came to mind. It was all I had. The beauty of the words is they're open-ended enough that you can relate them to your own situation." The album will be released on January 25th of next year and according to the announcement the 14-track effort "was created by Dave in his San Diego home studio, was taken from hundreds of voice memos that he stockpiled while on tour with The Killers over the last decade that evolved into songs. " Listen to the song - here. More Keuning News Share this article

Related Stories



The Killers' Dave Keuning Streams New Solo Single