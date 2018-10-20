Ace Frehley Releases 'Rockin' With The Boys' Video

Filmed live during an August concert in Detroit, the song's origins trace back to KISS' '70s heyday. "For some reason I could never get a verse and a bridge that I liked that went along with that chorus," Frehley tells Billboard. "I figure if a chorus is great, the rest of (the song) has to be equally good. Up until when I started recording Spaceman I wasn't able to come up with anything, and then it just came to me in one day"

Due October 19, "Spaceman" delivers eight new Frehley tunes alongside a cover of "I Wanna Go Back" by the Oakland, CA group Billy Satellite that went on to become a US Top 10 hit for Eddie Money.

The set also features a guest appearance on bass by Gene Simmons on "Without You I'm Nothing" and "Your Wish Is My Command" - two songs Frehley co-wrote with his former KISS bandmate last year.