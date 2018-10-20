|
Ace Frehley Releases 'Rockin' With The Boys' Video (Week in Review)
.
Ace Frehley Releases 'Rockin' With The Boys' Video was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Ace Frehley is streaming a brand new music video for his latest single "Rockin' With The Boys". The track comes from his forthcoming album, "Spaceman." Filmed live during an August concert in Detroit, the song's origins trace back to KISS' '70s heyday. "For some reason I could never get a verse and a bridge that I liked that went along with that chorus," Frehley tells Billboard. "I figure if a chorus is great, the rest of (the song) has to be equally good. Up until when I started recording Spaceman I wasn't able to come up with anything, and then it just came to me in one day" Due October 19, "Spaceman" delivers eight new Frehley tunes alongside a cover of "I Wanna Go Back" by the Oakland, CA group Billy Satellite that went on to become a US Top 10 hit for Eddie Money. The set also features a guest appearance on bass by Gene Simmons on "Without You I'm Nothing" and "Your Wish Is My Command" - two songs Frehley co-wrote with his former KISS bandmate last year. - here.
Filmed live during an August concert in Detroit, the song's origins trace back to KISS' '70s heyday. "For some reason I could never get a verse and a bridge that I liked that went along with that chorus," Frehley tells Billboard. "I figure if a chorus is great, the rest of (the song) has to be equally good. Up until when I started recording Spaceman I wasn't able to come up with anything, and then it just came to me in one day"
Due October 19, "Spaceman" delivers eight new Frehley tunes alongside a cover of "I Wanna Go Back" by the Oakland, CA group Billy Satellite that went on to become a US Top 10 hit for Eddie Money.
The set also features a guest appearance on bass by Gene Simmons on "Without You I'm Nothing" and "Your Wish Is My Command" - two songs Frehley co-wrote with his former KISS bandmate last year. - here.