Nikki Sixx Shares Excitement Over New Motley Crue Music (Week in Review)

.
Motley Crue

Nikki Sixx Shares Excitement Over New Motley Crue Music was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx is sharing an update from the recording studio on the band's progress with a series of new tunes set for inclusion on the soundtrack to the upcoming film version of their 2001 memoir, "The Dirt: Confessions Of The World's Most Notorious Rock Band."

The band recently regrouped for sessions on the project with veteran producer Bob Rock. "F**k can I just say it?," tweeted Sixx. "I'm listening to the roughs of the new Motley Crue and it feels real and raw. Everybody is playing like mad and the songs crush. Bob Rock brought the sounds. Plus we have a surprise that will confirm that we're outta our minds."

The bassist recently responded to a social media question about the new material will work alongside the group's classic tracks in the film, writing: "You can trust us these are ball-busters. Everybody can relax. We're soon gonna smack you upside the head with some killer new tracks. Bob Rock is producing. It's our movie. We know what we're doing."

Directed by Jeff Tremaine and currently in production, the group's biopic features Daniel Webber as frontman Vince Neil, Douglas Booth as Sixx, rapper Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee, and Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Motley Crue News

