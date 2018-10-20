|
Steve Perry Hits The Top 10 With New Album (Week in Review)
.
Steve Perry Hits The Top 10 With New Album was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Former Journey frontman Steve Perry's long-awaited solo album return, "Traces", has debuted in the US Top 10. According to Billboard, the former Journey singer enters the Billboard 200 at No. 6 with opening week sales of 73,000 units, including 72,000 in traditional album sales. Perry's third record earns the rocker his first solo US top 10 album on the chart, following a No. 12 hit with 1984's "Street Talk" and a No. 15 peak with 1994's "For The Love Of Strange Medicine." While Perry was with Journey, the band notched seven top 10s, from 1980's "Departure" through 1996's "Trial By Fire." The singer recorded "Traces" at his home studio - with only strings done at Capitol Records - alongside co-producer Thom Flowers. Read more - here.
Perry's third record earns the rocker his first solo US top 10 album on the chart, following a No. 12 hit with 1984's "Street Talk" and a No. 15 peak with 1994's "For The Love Of Strange Medicine."
While Perry was with Journey, the band notched seven top 10s, from 1980's "Departure" through 1996's "Trial By Fire." The singer recorded "Traces" at his home studio - with only strings done at Capitol Records - alongside co-producer Thom Flowers. Read more - here.