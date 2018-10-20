|
Godsmack Star's Son Dies Unexpectedly (Week in Review)
.
Godsmack Star's Son Dies Unexpectedly was a top story on Wednesday: Tragedy has struck the Godsmack camp with the band revealing that guitarist Tony Rombola's son has died unexpectedly, which has forced the group to postpone their upcoming European tour. Frontman Sully Erna had the following to say to fans, "With my deepest regrets, and on behalf of our guitarist Tony and his wife Sue, I am personally writing this message to all of our fans worldwide to inform you that Tony and his family have suffered a loss that no parent should ever have to endure.
