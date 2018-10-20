Greta Van Fleet Get Mashed Up With Led Zeppelin

He took the vocals of Greta Van Fleet's Josh Kiszka in "When The Curtain Falls" and mixed them with music from the Led Zeppelin classic "The Winter Song."

He had this to say, "I was tired of people saying Greta Van Fleet sounds like Led Zeppelin. So I created the supergroup 'Ledda Van Fleppelin' to prove that they don't sound anything alike." Check it out and judge for yourself - here.