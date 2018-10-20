News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Guns N' Roses Worries Gone With Reunion Says Slash (Week in Review)

.
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Worries Gone With Reunion Says Slash was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash talks about reuniting with Axl Rose after two decades apart and how much things have changed in a new appearance on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast.

Slash exited the band's lineup in 1996 as work bogged down on a follow-up to 1991's pair of "Use Your Illusion" albums, and over frustration with Rose's constant lateness for the group's live shows.

"The Guns N' Roses lineup that we've been doing this last couple of years with... it's sort of amazing, because of Guns N' Roses' history, but suddenly, it's this really, really well-oiled machine that's super functional," Slash tells Jericho.

"So the one thing you don't have to worry about is... It's like I walk into a room with me and the band and [we are about] to get to work, everybody is ready to go. So that's a blessing, because when it's disorganized or not everybody is together, it makes it impossible to do this much work. So I don't have that issue to deal with, which is cool. And they don't have to deal with it with me either. [Laughs]" Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

