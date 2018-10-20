|
Jibe Cancel Candlebox Tour After Singer In Serious Accident (Week in Review)
.
Jibe Cancel Candlebox Tour After Singer In Serious Accident was a top story on Wednesday: Texas alt-rockers Jibe's frontman Joe Grah was involved in a serious motorcycle accident which has forced the band to cancel their upcoming tour dates with Candlebox. We were sent the following details: Grah was struck head-on by a car, breaking his collarbone, left thumb, right hand, broken ribs and foot as well as suffering internal bleeding. Grah will be in multiple surgery's next week and has weeks of recovery ahead of him making it impossible to do the four scheduled shows with Candlebox.
We were sent the following details: Grah was struck head-on by a car, breaking his collarbone, left thumb, right hand, broken ribs and foot as well as suffering internal bleeding. Grah will be in multiple surgery's next week and has weeks of recovery ahead of him making it impossible to do the four scheduled shows with Candlebox.