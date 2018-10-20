News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Pink Floyd Streaming Rare 1967 Video (Week in Review)

Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd Streaming Rare 1967 Video was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming a rare music video for their song "Chapter 24", a track from the band's 1967 debut album, "The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn."

The clip mixes footage of songwriter Syd Barrett wandering around Gog Magog Hills in Cambridgeshire, UK in 1966 and Pink Floyd outside EMI Studios, London during sessions for the project in April 1967.

Pink Floyd's groundbreaking first record introduced the group beyond the UK underground scene while being hailed as one of the greatest psychedelic albums of all time.

"Piper" reached No. 6 on the UK charts and No. 131 on the US Billboard 200 upon its original release.

Fans will be able to hear some of the songs from the debut next spring when Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason will perform vintage material by the group on a spring 2019 UK tour.

Fresh off a recently-completed fall trek with his band, Saucerful Of Secrets, Mason has announced a spring series of five UK dates that will begin in Cardiff next April and end with two nights at The Roundhouse in London.

"This is a unique opportunity to experience Pink Floyd's celebrated and significant early body of work played live including songs from albums The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn and A Saucerful Of Secrets," said the group in a released statement ahead of a spring 2018 UK club tour. "Very few bands are as culturally important as Pink Floyd. They are one of the best-selling music artists of all time and Nick Mason is a founder and the only constant member of the band performing on all of their albums as well as all of their live shows." Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Pink Floyd News

