Journey guitarist Neal Schon expressed his desire to work with Perry on a side project but when the singer was asked about it in a new interview, he said that he doesn't believe it is possible.

He told Rolling Stone, "I'm not sure that's possible without stirring up hopes of a reunion. Please listen to me. I left the band 31 f***ing years ago, my friend.

"You can still love someone, but not want to work with them. And if they only love you because they want to work with you, that doesn't feel good to me." - here.