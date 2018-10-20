News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Steve Perry Address Idea Of Collaboration With Journey's Neal Schon (Week in Review)

.
Steve Perry

Steve Perry Address Idea Of Collaboration With Journey's Neal Schon was a top story on Wednesday: Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has returned to music after a long absence and has already ruled out the idea of reuniting with his former band and has now reacted to the idea of working with a former bandmate.

Journey guitarist Neal Schon expressed his desire to work with Perry on a side project but when the singer was asked about it in a new interview, he said that he doesn't believe it is possible.

He told Rolling Stone, "I'm not sure that's possible without stirring up hopes of a reunion. Please listen to me. I left the band 31 f***ing years ago, my friend.

"You can still love someone, but not want to work with them. And if they only love you because they want to work with you, that doesn't feel good to me." - here.

More Steve Perry News

Share this article

