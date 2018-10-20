News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Dave Grohl Announces Live Debut For Epic Solo Song 'Play' (Week in Review)

.
Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl Announces Live Debut For Epic Solo Song 'Play' was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Dave Grohl will deliver the debut live performance of his epic solo recording "Play" at Warren Haynes' Christmas Jam 30 benefit concert in Asheville, NC this fall.

Grohl will be accompanied by other rockers - to be announced - to recreate the recently-released film and audio project that documents the live recording of a solo 23-minute composition that sees the multi-instrumentalist Foo Fighter perform the song on seven instruments over the course of three days in the studio.

The live debut will top the bill on December 8 - the annual event's second night - at the city's US Cellular Center alongside appearances by Eric Church, Gov't Mule, Jim James and Joe Bonamassa; the December 7 opening night will present live music from Grace Potter, Jamey Johnson, Marco Benevento, Mike Gordon, and a headline set of Pink Floyd covers by Gov't Mule billed as "Dark Side Of The Mule."

Among the lineup of special guests for the two-night benefit are Audley Freed, Fred Eltringham, Jen Gunderman, Jimmy Vivino, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Mike Barnes, Robert Kearns and Ron Holloway, among others.

Proceeds from Christmas Jam 30 will benefit the Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity and will go toward constructing energy-efficient new houses as well as purchasing and developing land for entire Habitat subdivisions; to date, the Jam has raised over 2.3 million dollars for the organization. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Dave Grohl News

