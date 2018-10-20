Fronntman Sal Lococo had this to say, "First and foremost, we want to thank Marco Barbieri at M-Theory Records for believing in Sworn Enemy. We also want to take a minute to thank Robb Flynn and Zack Ohren at Sharkbite Studios for putting up with us at the studio.

"The new album is savage as f*** and would not have been possible without you guys. Now it's time to get back out on the road and show everyone how f***ing great this new sh*t is!" - here.