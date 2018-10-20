News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Disturbed Announce 2019 Evolution World Tour (Week in Review)

Disturbed Announce 2019 Evolution World Tour was a top story on Friday: Disturbed have announced dates for their Evolution World Tour including legs in North America and Europe that they will be launching in support of their brand new album "Evolution".

The new album hit stores today (October 19th) and the band will be launching the first leg of the tour on January 11th in Inglewood, Ca (Los Angeles) at the Forum.

They have recruited Three Days Grace to support them on the U.S. and Canadian dates which will be concluding on March 8th in Rosemont, IL at the Allstate Arena.

The band will be taking a few weeks off before headlining across the pond the launch the European leg on April 18th in Madrid at La Riviera. See all of the dates - here.

