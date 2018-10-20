Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled Retirement Tour Dates

The legendary vocalist had to pull the plug on the dates after being hospitalized in Los Angeles for an infection and ultimately undergoing surgery on his hand.

The shows are now set to take place next summer and are as follows: July 20th in Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV; July 23rd in Chula Vista, Ca at the Mattress Firm Amphitheatre; July 27th in Mountain View, Ca at the Shoreline Amphitheatre; and July 29th in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl.

Ozzy had the following to say last week when he was forced to postpone the dates, "I'm so f***ing bummed about cancelling these shows. The tour had been going great and we were really looking forward to these last few gigs. We're hoping everyone will be patient and we'll look forward to seeing them at the shows next year." - here.