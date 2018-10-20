Recently Unearthed Beatles Recording Streaming Online

The unplugged version of the track was recently discovered and was recorded on July 25, 1968, and features the song's writer George Harrison on guitar and vocals while Paul McCartney works out the chords on harmonium, according to Rolling Stone via hennemusic.

The previously-unheard acoustic version of "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" as the latest preview to the upcoming 50th anniversary reissue of The White Album, which will be released in various formats on November 9th. Stream the song and read more - here.