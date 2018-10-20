Steven Tyler Announces Special Solo One Off Show

Tyler will be joined for the performance by Nashville's The Loving Mary Band, who were featured as the backup players on his 2016 debut country solo studio album, "We're All Somebody From Somewhere."

The project scored the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart while peaking at No. 19 on the Billboard 200. Presale tickets for Tyler's gig in Maui will be available to MACC members starting Saturday, October 20, with general public seats going on sale Saturday, October 27. Watch the promo video - here.