Ace Frehley Plans To Play Entire 1978 KISS Solo Album Live

The December 7-9 event at the Hilton Parsippany will see Frehley headline a KISS Christmas party over the weekend that will also feature appearances by Lita Ford, Lydia Criss, KISS album artist Ken Kelly and tribute band KISS Nation, among others.

All four original KISS members simultaneously issued solo records at the height of the group's success in the 1970s, with Frehley leading the way in both album sales and singles chart success, as his cover of the 1975 Hello track, "New York Groove", reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. Read more - here.