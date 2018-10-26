News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Def Leppard and Journey Tour Rocked Over 1 Million Fans (Week in Review)

.
Def Leppard

Def Leppard and Journey Tour Rocked Over 1 Million Fans was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) The recently-completed co-headlining tour of North America by rock heavyweights Def Leppard and Journey played to more than 1 million fans on the continent.

Billboard reports the extensive six-month, 58-date series sold 1,003,198 tickets to earn a total box office revenue of $97.1 million. The biggest single-show revenue was the fourth and final leg's opener - a September 21 stop at AT&T Park in San Francisco, CA - which grossed $3.9 million.

The biggest venue on the run's 10-show stadium series was a June 1 gig at Toronto's Rogers Centre, with 45,083 tickets available for sale. Def Leppard and Journey wrapped up the North American run with a two-night engagement at the Forum in Inglewood, CA on October 6-7.

The groups' previous joint tour in 2006 took in gross revenue of $38 million over 72 dates. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Def Leppard News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Def Leppard and Journey Tour Rocked Over 1 Million Fans

Def Leppard Streaming Their New Christmas Song

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Nominations

Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Goes Surprise Jam With Billy Joel

Def Leppard Streaming Unexpected Cover

Def Leppard Guitarist Explains Why He Left Tour

Def Leppard Have 'Started The Next Thing' Says Guitarist

Def Leppard's Phil Collen Returns To Tour With Journey

Def Leppard Confirm Reason For Phil Collen Leaving Tour

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report- Iron Maiden Singer Slams Rock Hall- William Shatner And Iggy Pop Rock Christmas Classic- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Greta Van Fleet Star Believes Rock Is An Endangered Species- Ace Frehley's Conditions For Taking Part In KISS Farewell Tour- Rush's 2112 Receive Polaris Music's Heritage Prize- more

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Extent Of Injury Following Surgery- Surviving Original Static-X Lineup Reunite For Album and Tour- Slipknot Announce Live Dates For Next Summer- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Slams Rock Hall

William Shatner And Iggy Pop Rock Christmas Classic

Pink Floyd Share Rare 1967 Recording Session Footage

Metallica Release Live 'Nothing Else Matters' Video

Queen Stream Final Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Trailer

Sammy Hagar Recaps High Tide Beach Party

Steve Hackett Announces New Album 'At The Edge Of Light'

Fish Releases 'Man With A Stick' Lyric Video

Singled Out: Earl and the Agitators (Foghat)

Greta Van Fleet Star Believes Rock Is An Endangered Species

Ace Frehley's Conditions For Taking Part In KISS Farewell Tour

Rush's 2112 Receive Polaris Music's Heritage Prize

Tool Reveal 2019 Summer Tour Plans

Austin Carlile Was Tearing Holes In His Spine With Of Mice & Men

Slipknot Star Joey Jordison Working On Autobiography

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.