Duff McKagan Joins Slash For Guns N' Roses Classic In Hollywood

McKagan played guitar and shared lead vocals on the track with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators bassist Todd Kerns as they rocked the first encore of the band's final night of their fall North American run in support of "Living The Dream."

"Hey, a belated shout out to LA," tweeted Slash after the show. "Thanks for an incredible evening last night for our final show of US run! You guys were awesome! & big thanks to all the fans across the country; the whole tour was a blast! See you next year! Cheers!" Watch the jam - here.