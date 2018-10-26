News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Duff McKagan Joins Slash For Guns N' Roses Classic In Hollywood (Week in Review)

Slash

Duff McKagan Joins Slash For Guns N' Roses Classic In Hollywood was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan made a surprise appearance with bandmate Slash to perform the group's 1987 classic, "It's So Easy", during the guitarist's October 16 show at the Hollywood Palladium.

McKagan played guitar and shared lead vocals on the track with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators bassist Todd Kerns as they rocked the first encore of the band's final night of their fall North American run in support of "Living The Dream."

"Hey, a belated shout out to LA," tweeted Slash after the show. "Thanks for an incredible evening last night for our final show of US run! You guys were awesome! & big thanks to all the fans across the country; the whole tour was a blast! See you next year! Cheers!" Watch the jam - here.

