Myles Kennedy Releases 'The Great Beyond' Video (Week in Review)

.
Myles Kennedy

Myles Kennedy Releases 'The Great Beyond' Video was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Slash and Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy has released a video for "The Great Beyond", a track from his debut solo album, "Year Of The Tiger."

The black and white clip features off stage and performance footage from the Alter Bridge singer's 2018 tour in support of the project, which he'll resume next month when the final month-long US leg begins in Chicago, IL on November 13.

Kennedy bills "Year Of The Tiger" as a concept record inspired by the loss of his father, Richard Bass, when he was a child; a Christian Scientist, Bass refused medical treatment and died from appendicitis when the future rocker was just four years of age.

Bass passed away in 1974, the year of the Tiger in the Chinese calendar. Kennedy recorded the set with producer and longtime Alter Bridge associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette; the project peaked at No. 63 on the US Billboard 200. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

