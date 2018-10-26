Paul McCartney And Wings Expanding Albums For Reissue

Formed by the former Beatle and wife Linda McCartney in 1971 following the success of the pair's debut record, "Ram", the original lineup included former Moody Blues guitarist Denny Laine and session drummer Denny Seiwell.

The band recorded their own debut, "Wild Life", at London's Abbey Road Studios in just over a week during the summer of 71, with more than half of the songs completed live in a single take. The album reached No. 10 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to gold status in the country for sales of 500,000 copies.

The 2018 "Wild Life" reissue is a 3CD, 1DVD limited deluxe edition that includes a remastered album alongside 25 bonus audio tracks including rough mixes of the album, original single edits, B-sides, home recordings and other previously unreleased material across three CDs. The set's DVD features rare footage of acoustic home videos, rehearsals and more. A download redemption card will provide access to all audio in HD 24/96kHz unlimited high-resolution versions.

Following the addition of guitarist Henry McCullough to the lineup in 1972, Wings issued a series of three non-album singles that year, with "Give Ireland Back To The Irish" and "Hi, Hi, Hi" scoring UK Top 20 hits - despite both being banned by the BBC - and the latter also a US Top 10 hit.

1973's "Red Rose Speedway" continued the band's string of chart success, reaching No. 1 in the US, Spain and Australia and Top 5 in several countries, with both the album and its lead single, "My Love", topping the US charts.

The numbered and limited 2018 deluxe edition reissue is packaged as a six-disc set (3CD, 2DVD + Blu-ray), featuring the remastered record, a reconstruction of the originally conceived double album version and a disc of the 1972 singles, B-sides, alternate mixes and previously unreleased tracks. Read more - here.