Singled Out: Hollow Cry (Week in Review)

. Singled Out: Hollow Cry was a top story on Monday: Spanish metal band Hollow Cry recently released their new album "From Ashes to Flames" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song "Last Call". Here is the story: "Last Call" came out from the most stressful period we experienced as a band. We'd just signed with Metal Music Bookings and were asked to produce three new songs for the EPK. In two weeks. We thought we wouldn't make it. Then our drummer bailed out. We couldn't understand why, after so much struggle, he'd quit right when his big opportunity was in front of him. The song is about that, about taking risks in life. It also goes into the duality of day and night, determination and abidance; believing in something so much you're willing to go upstream, or renouncing and following the herd. That contrast is shown in the music video through two opposite backgrounds: a dark, closed space, and a bright, open place. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here! More Hollow Cry News

