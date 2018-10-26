Bring Me The Horizon Recruit Dani Filth For New Single

The song comes from their group's forthcoming album "amo", which is set to be released on January 25th and will also feature guest appearances from Grimes and Rahzel.

Frontman Oli Sykes had this to say about the new track, "The lyrics for 'wonderful life' were done freestyle in the studio. It's stream of consciousness type stuff about getting old and out touch, being off tour & loving the mundane things in life, I guess because it's so novel when your life is mainly spent on the road, things like weekly shops and mowing your lawn are quite nice- people who spend most of their lives away from home can surely relate.

"I guess on top of that there's this inner crisis I have of being a boring person but still having a desire to go wild inside me every now and again...but yeah all in all it's mostly word vomit...but also some of my favourite lyrics. The beginning is 100% legit and the irony was just too good, so we left it like that." Listen to the song - here.