Greta Van Fleet Release Unplugged 'You're The One' Video (Week in Review)

Greta Van Fleet

Greta Van Fleet Release Unplugged 'You're The One' Video was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet are streaming a live acoustic performance of their new single, "You're The One", from the just-released debut album, "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army."

The Michigan outfit recently performed the song at Radio.com headquarters while out on the road playing shows across North America.

The group recorded the project earlier this year at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, TN and Rustbelt Studios in Royal Oak, MI with producers Marlon Young, Al Sutton and Herschel Boone.

The album follows a pair of successful 2017 EP's from the band: "Black Smoke Rising" and "From The Fires." - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

