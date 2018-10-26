News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce North American Tour (Week in Review)

.
ELO

Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce North American Tour was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Jeff Lynne's ELO has announced dates for a summer 2019 tour of North America. Following a recent trek marking the band's first tour on the continent since 1981, Lynne and company return for a six-week, 20-show series that will open in Anaheim, CA on June 20.

An American Express Card Members presale runs Wednesday, October 24 at 10am local time through Sunday, October 28 at 10pm local time before tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, October 29 at 10am local time.

A new collection of ELO's work entitled "The U.K. Singles Volume One: 1972-1978", was released last month. The collector's box set of hits and b-sides issued in their native UK features 15 groundbreaking 45 RPM singles plus 1978's "The ELO EP", each fully recreated from their original releases more than four decades ago. See the tour dates - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More ELO News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce North American Tour

Jeff Lynne's ELO Add Dates To North American Tour

Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce New Arena Tour Leg

Jeff Lynne's ELO Launching First North American Tour In 35 Years

Jeff Lynne's ELO Release Live 'Evil Woman' Video

Jeff Lynne's ELO Stream 'Telephone Line' Live Video

Jeff Lynne's ELO Stream 'Xanadu' From Wembley Or Bust

Jeff Lynne's ELO Release Live 'Turn To Stone' Video

Jeff Lynne's ELO Stream Classic Song From New Live Package

Jeff Lynne's ELO Preview Wembley Or Bust Concert Film

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report- Iron Maiden Singer Slams Rock Hall- William Shatner And Iggy Pop Rock Christmas Classic- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Greta Van Fleet Star Believes Rock Is An Endangered Species- Ace Frehley's Conditions For Taking Part In KISS Farewell Tour- Rush's 2112 Receive Polaris Music's Heritage Prize- more

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Extent Of Injury Following Surgery- Surviving Original Static-X Lineup Reunite For Album and Tour- Slipknot Announce Live Dates For Next Summer- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Slams Rock Hall

William Shatner And Iggy Pop Rock Christmas Classic

Pink Floyd Share Rare 1967 Recording Session Footage

Metallica Release Live 'Nothing Else Matters' Video

Queen Stream Final Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Trailer

Sammy Hagar Recaps High Tide Beach Party

Steve Hackett Announces New Album 'At The Edge Of Light'

Fish Releases 'Man With A Stick' Lyric Video

Singled Out: Earl and the Agitators (Foghat)

Greta Van Fleet Star Believes Rock Is An Endangered Species

Ace Frehley's Conditions For Taking Part In KISS Farewell Tour

Rush's 2112 Receive Polaris Music's Heritage Prize

Tool Reveal 2019 Summer Tour Plans

Austin Carlile Was Tearing Holes In His Spine With Of Mice & Men

Slipknot Star Joey Jordison Working On Autobiography

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.