News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV (Week in Review)

.
Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz will perform on CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday, October 25th. The rocker will be on hand to promote his latest album, "Raise Vibration", which recently debuted on the US Billboard 200 at No. 43.

Produced and recorded by Kravitz at his Bahamas studio, the project follows his pattern of playing most of the instruments himself alongside longtime guitarist Craig Ross.

Kravitz - who recently wrapped up a brief series of US dates - has already announced spring and summer concerts across Europe next year that will begin in Ljubljana, Slovenia on April 27.

Last month, the singer launched a vinyl reissue series with the re-release of his first five albums: 1991's "Mama Said", 1993's "Are You Gonna Go My Way", 1995's "Circus", and 1998's "5" on 2LP 180-gram black vinyl - in addition to individualized limited-edition, color variants. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Lenny Kravitz News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV

Lenny Kravitz Sells 12,000 Copies Of New Album First Week

Lenny Kravitz's Tonight Show Appearance Goes Online

Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV

Lenny Kravitz Launching Vinyl Reissue Series

Lenny Kravitz Streams New Song '5 More Days 'Til Summer'

Lenny Kravitz Announces Raise Vibration US Tour

Lenny Kravitz Releases Alternate 'Low' Video

Lenny Kravitz Releases Video For New Song Featuring Michael Jackson

Lenny Kravitz Announces New Album 'Raise Vibration'

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report- Iron Maiden Singer Slams Rock Hall- William Shatner And Iggy Pop Rock Christmas Classic- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Greta Van Fleet Star Believes Rock Is An Endangered Species- Ace Frehley's Conditions For Taking Part In KISS Farewell Tour- Rush's 2112 Receive Polaris Music's Heritage Prize- more

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Extent Of Injury Following Surgery- Surviving Original Static-X Lineup Reunite For Album and Tour- Slipknot Announce Live Dates For Next Summer- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Slams Rock Hall

William Shatner And Iggy Pop Rock Christmas Classic

Pink Floyd Share Rare 1967 Recording Session Footage

Metallica Release Live 'Nothing Else Matters' Video

Queen Stream Final Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Trailer

Sammy Hagar Recaps High Tide Beach Party

Steve Hackett Announces New Album 'At The Edge Of Light'

Fish Releases 'Man With A Stick' Lyric Video

Singled Out: Earl and the Agitators (Foghat)

Greta Van Fleet Star Believes Rock Is An Endangered Species

Ace Frehley's Conditions For Taking Part In KISS Farewell Tour

Rush's 2112 Receive Polaris Music's Heritage Prize

Tool Reveal 2019 Summer Tour Plans

Austin Carlile Was Tearing Holes In His Spine With Of Mice & Men

Slipknot Star Joey Jordison Working On Autobiography

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.