Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV

Produced and recorded by Kravitz at his Bahamas studio, the project follows his pattern of playing most of the instruments himself alongside longtime guitarist Craig Ross.

Kravitz - who recently wrapped up a brief series of US dates - has already announced spring and summer concerts across Europe next year that will begin in Ljubljana, Slovenia on April 27.

Last month, the singer launched a vinyl reissue series with the re-release of his first five albums: 1991's "Mama Said", 1993's "Are You Gonna Go My Way", 1995's "Circus", and 1998's "5" on 2LP 180-gram black vinyl - in addition to individualized limited-edition, color variants. - here.