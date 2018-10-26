|
Metallica Release Video For Only 'To Live Is To Die' Live Performance (Week in Review)
Metallica Release Video For Only 'To Live Is To Die' Live Performance was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of the first and only live performance of their classic track, "To Live Is To Die", as the latest installment in their vintage video series of songs from their 1988 album, "...And Justice For All", ahead of the release of its expanded 30th anniversary reissue on November 2. Footage of the song was filmed live at The Fillmore in San Francisco, CA on December 7, 2011 during Metallica's four-night stand to celebrate their 30th Anniversary. The latest is their reissue series, Metallica's fourth album - and first with bassist Jason Newsted - reached No 6 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 8 million copies in the country. A new 3CD package includes the remastered album and two discs of rough mixes, demos and live tracks alongside an expanded booklet including unseen photos by Ross Halfin. Watch the video - here.
